Tories ask auditor general to probe ‘outsourcing’ of $900M student aid program

Trudeau defended employing WE Charity to administer the program last week

OTTAWA — The federal Conservatives are calling for an investigation into the Liberal government’s decision to have an international charity administer a $900-million program designed to help students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to Auditor General Karen Hogan today, the Conservatives say the decision to “outsource” the Canada Student Service Grant to WE Charity undermines Parliament’s ability to monitor the program.

They also note Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s previous links to the organization.

Trudeau defended employing WE Charity to administer the program last week despite the group’s ties to the prime minister and his wife, who hosts one of the organization’s podcasts.

Trudeau said the decision to use WE was made by the non-partisan public service, not by him.

The grant provides eligible students with up to $5,000 for volunteer work with non-profit organizations helping to cushion the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against US troops
Next story
Despite pandemic, country figuring out different ways to celebrate Canada Day

Just Posted

Gov’t of Alberta confirms 69 new COVID-19 cases

520 confirmed cases are currently active in the province

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lakers take peaceful anti-racism march

“We Walk as One” on June 26 was to bring awareness and help start a conversation about racism

38 more Albertans test positive for COVID-19 on Friday, Red Deer remains at one active case

7,225 of 7,888 cases in province have recovered

Sylvan Lake RCMP hosting bike registry event

The free event on July 9 is open to the Sylvan Lake area, including Eckville, Benalto and Bentley

Sylvan Lake peewee golfer clinches first win of the season

Brady Durkin, 12, captured the MJT Alberta Season Opener by 13 strokes on June 21-22

Household size, employment key factors in pandemic mental health among Canadians: survey

Educational levels did not play a large role

Starbucks latest to say it will pause social media ads

Starbucks said Sunday that its actions were not part of the “#StopHateforProfit” campaign

Despite pandemic, country figuring out different ways to celebrate Canada Day

The usual festivities, parades and fireworks that accompany Canada Day have been cancelled

Tories ask auditor general to probe ‘outsourcing’ of $900M student aid program

Trudeau defended employing WE Charity to administer the program last week

Canada commits $300M to global COVID-19 fight but PM urged to spend $1.5 billion

None of us can beat the virus alone: Trudeau

RCMP in Airdrie investigate after Pride path vandalized with tar and feathers

“Black sticky substance found with white feathers”

Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against US troops

Trump, in a Sunday morning tweet, said “Nobody briefed or told me”

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

Statistics Canada is set to release gross domestic product by industry figures for April

Most Read