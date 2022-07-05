(File photo)

Tornado warning issued near Castor

Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for the County of Paintearth near Castor and Fleet on July 5.

The warning, issued at 2:40 p.m. stated that meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm that could be “possibly producing a tornado.”

“Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible,” stated Environment Canada, in the warning.

According to the warning, the suspected tornado was located near Alliance, in Flagstaff County, and travelling northeast at 15 km/h.

Due to this potentially life threatening situation, those in the storms path, who can see or hear the funnel cloud, are advised to take shelter immediately in a room on the lowest floor of your home, away from outside walls and windows.

At 2:56 p.m. the warning was expanded to include areas near Brownfield, Coronation and Throne.

