Toronto Raptors set to tip new season off against Cavaliers at Scotiabank Arena

The Toronto Raptors welcome the Cleveland Cavaliers to Scotiabank Arena for their regular-season opener tonight.

Toronto has kept much of its roster from last year, with second-round draft pick Christian Koloko and free-agent signing Juancho Hernangomez set to make their debuts for the team.

The Raptors finished fifth in the Eastern Conference last season with a 48-34 record and were ousted in six games by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the post-season.

Meanwhile, Cleveland is coming off a ninth-place finish in the conference after falling to the Atlanta Hawks in a play-in matchup.

After spending much of the season near the top end of the conference, the Cavaliers fell down the standings late in the season.

It will also be the debut of Cleveland’s newly-acquired all-star guard Donovan Mitchell, who was traded from the Utah Jazz.