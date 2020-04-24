Total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alberta climbs above 4,000

Red Deer has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There are now three active cases in the city and 31 recovered cases, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

COVID-19 numbers in other central Alberta communities have stayed the same.

In Red Deer County, there is only one active case and 11 recovered. The City of Lacombe has two recovered cases and Lacombe County has three recovered cases.

There is one active and one recovered case in Clearwater County, one active and one recovered case in Ponoka County, three active cases and one recovered in Stettler and five recovered cases in Mountain View County.

There are 297 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, bringing the provincial total to 4,017.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, announced the latest statistics at the provincial government’s daily update press conference on Friday afternoon.

“The majority of the numbers we’re seeing right now are linked to the big outbreaks that we’re aware of, and we’re working very hard to control that spread,” said Hinshaw.

Of the total cases, 1,397 have recovered. Four new deaths were announced on Friday, bringing the total to 72 in the province – none of those deaths were located in the central zone.

“This virus is incredibly challenging to control because it does spread sometimes before symptoms start, so people need to be mindful of their actions,” Hinshaw said.

“By our actions, we have done incredible things and our numbers to date have shown that we have the power to maintain this control of the spread together. I know that people are tired … but we need to remember the physical distancing, hand washing, and to avoid these social gatherings where the virus can spread very easily.”

The province has completed 122,447 tests.

During Friday’s update, Hinshaw discussed the possibility of sports leagues playing games in Alberta this summer.

“The opportunity to have many spectators gathering together is unlikely to happen, but whether or not those sports can go ahead will be part of the discussions we’re having with respect to staging of relaunch, when that might happen and what kinds of activities will be permitted,” said Hinshaw.

“I know that people want to plan, and I know that the more advance notice they have, the easier it is to make those plans. But I would just ask people to be patient while we work through these relaunch discussions and we will be coming forward with more information.”

There are no scheduled update conferences for Saturday and Sunday, but statistics and situational reports will be updated online.



