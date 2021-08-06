Town awarded tenders to go towards Pogadl Park construction

Pogadl Park is a multi-year project, and completion is anticipated for 2026

Further money has been awarded to go towards the construction of Pogadl Park. Previous tenders had also been awarded back in March to go to the park’s construction.

Pogadl Park is a multi-year project, and completion is anticipated for 2026, said Director of Parks and Protective Services and Director of Emergency Management Ron Lebsack.

“The Gulls Stadium and the Town’s quad ball diamonds opened this year. The spray park and playground are scheduled to open in 2022, and the remaining phases of construction for Pogadl Park are not yet finalized.”

Currently the total budget estimate is $25,900,000.

To date the Town has awarded a tender of $5,720,000 for the construction, $2,850,000 towards Phase one, and $2,870,000 towards Phase two which are both underway.

During the council meeting on July 27 a tender of $410,201.45 was approved to go towards the Spray Park and Playground Siteworks to Delta Valley Landscaping and Lawn Service.

Another tender of $790,000 was also approved to go towards road works to Central City Asphalt Ltd., which is part of Phase one.

More can be found out about the Pogadl Park project on the Town of Sylvan Lake website.