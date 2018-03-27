The use of blue carts for recycling in Sylvan Lake has been delayed until it is clear whether or not the Town will move forward with the Fogdog Energy program. File Photo

Town extends green bin recycling program

The green bins will continue to be in use for the next three to nine months

Sylvan Lake was set to introduce blue bins for recycling next month, which would replace the green bins, but that will be delayed, possibly indefinitely. With the possibility of Fogdog Energy taking over the Town’s solid waste management, the need for the blue bin recycling system wouldn’t be needed.

The use of the blue carts has been asked for repeatedly by Sylvan Lake residents, as they will have lids that close, rather than the open top of the green bins.

READ MORE: Sylvan Lake and Fogdog Energy to enter negotiations

Company wants to end landfills, beginning in Sylvan Lake

But, with Fogdog Energy, the need for the blue bins for recycling would be eliminated as the company says it can recycle nearly all solid into “fluff”.

“If we move ahead with the Fogdog proposal, we will be using the blue bins as a second bin for those who say they need it,” said John Watts, acting director of public works.

The agreement the Town has with a private contractor to collect recycling from the residents of Sylvan Lake was set to expire at the end of March, to be replaced with the blue bins beginning April 3.

Council approved the extension of the green bin program for at least three months, and possibly up to nine months, depending on the outcome of the contract with Fogdog Energy.

“The exact use of the blue carts will depend on whether the proposal proceeds or not,” said Watts.

If the Fogdog Energy proposal proceeds, the bins, which have been accepted and paid for by the Town already, will be used as a secondary black bin.

These bins will not be rolled out until they are needed. If they are to be used as a secondary black bin for residents, it will be based on a request.

“We did an informal survey to see if residents would need a second bin if we went with Fogdog,” said Watts. “We found that roughly half our residents believe they would need a secondary waste cart.”

If the proposal proceeds, the left over carts may be put into storage and act as replacements or used for the new developments currently in the process of being built in town.

“It could be that we won’t have to purchase new bins for quite some time, if we go ahead with the proposal.”

The extension of the green bin program will come at a cost to the Town. it is estimated an extension of the program will cost between $90,000-$270,000 depending on the length of the extension.

Despite already having the blue carts in Town possession, public works says it is best to keep them in storage ready to go until such time as it is clear what direction the Town is heading.

“We don’t want to hand them all out right now when it is unclear if they will all be needed,” said Watts, adding he didn’t want to see them go unused by residents who don’t need them if the Fogdog proposal is carried.

For at least the next three months Sylvan Lakers will continue to use the green bins.


megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com
