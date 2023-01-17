Town looking for feedback on Palo Park improvements

Palo Park is slated to see some improvements in the coming months. Facebook photo

With new playground structures to be put up in the Ryders Ridge area this spring, a new playground zone has been added.

This zone, along Ryders Ridge Blvd. near the Vista storm pond, has a maximum limit of 30km/h from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

“This playground zone has been added because we are building a new playground structure in that area that will open up this spring,” said Jared Waldo, the Town’s communications officer. “We wanted to add the playground zone early to give motorists and residents more time to get accustomed to slowing down in that area,” he said.

And speaking of playgrounds, Waldo also said that a survey (entitled the Palo Park Equipment Replacement Program) is underway to gather input from residents as to what they’d like to see in terms of upgrades to Palo Park this year as well.

“There’s a bit of a process when it comes to our playgrounds – we have 24 playgrounds within the Town with construction dates ranging from the 90s up until last year,” said Waldo. “And so we do have a Playground Replacement Program. It’s basically about looking for things to check for including aging infrastructure and the type of maintenance that is required on these older structures to make sure that they are safe,” he said.

“When we do these kinds of upgrades we look at things like making sure we are providing multi-sensory experiences with some of our newly-developed components, while obviously trying to improve accessibility.”

As to the survey, Waldo said with plans to improve Palo Park, it was decided to see what the public, in general, would like to see included as well.

“We have some ideas, but if there is feedback from residents where they say they would like one feature over another, then that is something that we can certainly explore,” he explained.

“We just wanted to put it out there, get some feedback and see what people think about this,” he said.

In the meantime, a recent survey asking for residents’ input on this year’s budget recently wrapped up as well, and the response was outstanding, said Waldo, adding the feedback has been strong and very constructive.

“When there are opportunities for us to ask, ‘What would you like to see’, or ‘What do you think’ – I hope residents feel that they have an open line with any kind of feedback they may have,” he said.

“Residents should feel they have a voice, that they are being heard and that they have the ability to provide feedback. So any opportunity we can give to allow people to say, ‘I have some ideas’, we say, ‘Awesome – let’s hear them’.

For more information or to access the Palo Park survey, visit www.sylvanlake.ca.