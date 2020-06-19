Town of Blackfalds breaks ground on new arena expansion and library

The Town of Blackfalds welcomed dignitaries, councillors, board members, AJHL team owners, and contractors as they broke ground this Friday on the $24.6M expansion of the arena and new library. (Photo submitted)

The Town of Blackfalds welcomed dignitaries, councillors, board members, AJHL team owners, and contractors as they broke ground this Friday on the $24.6 million expansion of the arena and new library.

The project will include an additional ice surface, a $1M contribution by the Junior A Team for dressing rooms, offices, and a new $6.6M library – one of the largest in Central Alberta.

“I am very excited that we are finally beginning a project that is going to bring so much success and opportunity to the citizens of Blackfalds,” said Mayor Richard Poole. “Working with Delnor Construction, Eagle Builders, and ACI Architects is going to allow our community to move forward with confidence,” he added.

Slated to be completed in 2021, the expansion will provide a welcoming community hub and will be a centerpiece for residents and visitors alike. “Council looks forward to opening a true multiplex that will be enjoyed by citizens all over Alberta,” said Poole.

In his speech, Member of Parliament Blaine Calkins acknowledged those who made this vision a reality. “The forward-thinking of the people that are here, the business community, the can-do attitude, the elected representatives that [the Town] has had over the years, makes Blackfalds one of the best places to work live, and raise a family. Congratulations from my colleagues in Ottawa. It’s nice to see that the spirit of hope, optimism and resilience is alive and well.”

This venture is a true community collaboration. Through awarding the construction contract to Eagle Builders, the project will provide jobs for many central Albertans. With the efforts of the Dual Ice Development Society (DIDS), whose aim is to fundraise a million dollars to help bring items such as optimal seating, score boards and community spaces, plus the commitment of volunteers who sit on the Recreations, Parks and Culture and Library Boards; this project will continue to help Blackfalds provide the very best facilities for all community members and visitors.

-Submitted by the Town of Blackfalds