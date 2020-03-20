Town of Rocky Mountain House trims 31 jobs

The Town of Rocky Mountain House has issued 31 layoff notices to part-time and casual employees, due to the reduction in services related to COVID-19 public health measures.

Under the provincial Public Health Emergency, the public is prohibited from attending recreation facilities for the foreseeable future.

As a result, the town has temporarily laid off a percentage of its recreation staff.

Some staff members have been offered re-assignments within the town organization, and others remain in the facilities to do essential work.

“The Town of Rocky Mountain House is committed to the well-being of its employees,” it said in a release Friday.

“As the provincial situation evolves, administration is monitoring and re-evaluating on a regular basis to maintain our employment relationships with staff during this time.”

Full-time recreation staff are not affected.