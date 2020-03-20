Town of Rocky Mountain House trims 31 jobs

Part-time and casual recreation workers impacted

  • Mar. 20, 2020 5:30 p.m.
  • News

The Town of Rocky Mountain House has issued 31 layoff notices to part-time and casual employees, due to the reduction in services related to COVID-19 public health measures.

Under the provincial Public Health Emergency, the public is prohibited from attending recreation facilities for the foreseeable future.

As a result, the town has temporarily laid off a percentage of its recreation staff.

Some staff members have been offered re-assignments within the town organization, and others remain in the facilities to do essential work.

“The Town of Rocky Mountain House is committed to the well-being of its employees,” it said in a release Friday.

“As the provincial situation evolves, administration is monitoring and re-evaluating on a regular basis to maintain our employment relationships with staff during this time.”

Full-time recreation staff are not affected.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
World COVID-19 afternoon update March 20: Death toll rises in Washington State

Just Posted

Central Alberta honey producer hopeful foreign workers will be coming

Federal government says it plans to allow temporary foreign workers to come to Canada

Classes in Sylvan Lake move online beginning Monday

Students in Chinook’s Edge schools will begin working online beginning March 23

Red Deer city councillor says he’s pretty much self-isolating in Arizona

Meetings are cancelled, ‘where is the irresponsibility?’ he says

Sylvan Lake business selling cookies for local Girl Guides

The Kuusamo District Girl Guides are unable to sell the cookies themselves due to the outbreak

Sylvan Lake resident says kidney donation changed her life

Lexie Libby received a kidney from her younger sister Emma last summer

Irregular migrants to be turned away at U.S.-Canada border: Trudeau

Comes amid border shutdown to curb COVID-19 sprea

Town of Rocky Mountain House trims 31 jobs

Part-time and casual recreation workers impacted

World COVID-19 afternoon update March 20: Death toll rises in Washington State

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

Canadian coronavirus update: EI applications surge by 500,000, borders about to close

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

Coronavirus (COVID-19) update for Blackfalds residents

Town’s top priority is the health, safety and well-being of the public and our employees

Red Deer & District Community Foundation pledges $50,000 in COVID-19 relief to charities

Donations are being sought to bolster relief

Lacombe cannabis stores report increase in traffic due to COVID-19

Local cannabis stores ensuring cleanliness during virus outbreak

Alberta issues new guidelines to direct how students will learn while in-school classes are cancelled

Approach was developed with a focus on the safety of our staff and students

During a pandemic, Americans turn to pot in massive numbers

The global coronavirus pandemic has left millions of people locked out of bars, restaurants and theatres, but it’s been an unexpected boost for some U.S. pot shops.

Most Read