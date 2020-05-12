Town of Stettler opens select facilities

Lions Campground, Stettler Skate Park and Sports Fields open to public

Following the updated COVID-19 recommendations and guidelines from the Government of Alberta, the Town of Stettler is pleased to announce the conditional opening of Lions Campground, the Stettler Skate Park and all Town of Stettler Sports Fields.

Lions Campground is open at half-capacity for long-term stays, effective immediately.

Stalls can be booked through Parks & Leisure Services by calling 403-742-4411.

All sports fields in the Town of Stettler will remain open for use on a casual basis; the use of these fields for organized sports and functions remains unavailable at this time, noted a release.

“We ask residents to continue to be mindful of seasonal maintenance as Parks & Leisure begin their turf revitalization program, and refrain from using the turf and sports fields while work is being completed.”

The Stettler Skate Park will also reopen as of May 12th.

When using each of these facilities, the Town of Stettler asks all users to follow the guidelines recommended by Alberta Health Services, including:

• maintaining a physical distance of two metres between individuals residing in different households.

• participating only in non-contact, unorganized sport.

• limiting the number of individuals at each facility to fifteen (15) people or less.

• bringing your own equipment and avoiding activities that require shared equipment.

• continuously sanitizing your hands.

In the coming weeks, Town of Stettler staff with perform inspections and maintenance on playgrounds in preparation for a potential phased reopening. The timing of this tentative reopening remains under review and will align with the recommendations issued by the Government of Alberta.

Says CAO Greg Switenky, “Our ability to keep these facilities open will depend on compliance with provincial public health orders. We are asking the users of these facilities to practice common sense and assess if a situation is safe to partake in. If a facility looks too crowded, please make the choice to come back later.”

-Submitted

Coronavirus

