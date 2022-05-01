Town of Sylvan Lake begins annual water conservation program

The program goes into effect between May 1 and Sept. 30, every year

As part of the Town of Sylvan Lake’s many attempts to reduce the environmental footprint, a mandatory water conservation program is in effect from May 1 to Sept. 30.

The conservation program is enforced during the same time every year.

“Let’s all do our part and use water wisely. Rain barrels are a great way to collect rainwater for outdoor use,” states the town website.

The program strictly prohibits watering lawns, gardens and yards between noon and 7 p.m. on any day of the month.

Odd-numbered home addresses may water their lawns/plants on odd-numbered days of the month and even-numbered home addresses may do so on even-numbered days.

Watering by hand is permitted, with exemptions made for yards with new sod or seed.

Drop ‘n’ Swap recycling, yard and kitchen waste collection and adapting to climate change are among other green programs run by the town.