File Photo

Town of Sylvan Lake cancels two more events

The Info Night Fun Fest and CulinART Festivals in September have been cancelled

The Town of Sylvan Lake has cancelled a couple more events going into September.

The Town announced the cancellation of the Info Night Fun Fest and CulinART Festivals on Aug. 18.

In the press release from the Town, Town-run events scheduled to run up to Sept. 12 will no longer be taking place.

“A combination of COVID-19 safety considerations as well as staffing and resource shortfalls have led to both events being cancelled for this year,” the Town said.

Currently events for later this fall, such as the Flannel and Feast Festival and the Spooktacular in October, are still slated, but decisions on further fall events are forthcoming.

The current COVID-19 protocols in place allow for outdoor gatherings of up to 200 people, and indoor gatherings of up to 50 people.

The Province of Alberta is still in Phase 2 of it relaunch plan. A date for Phase 3 is still unknown.

