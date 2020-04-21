Town of Sylvan Lake checks in with local businesses with new survey

Business Resilience Survey will help the Town create an economic recovery plan following COVID-19

The Town of Sylvan Lake has launched a community-based business survey to assess local needs during the current pandemic.

The Town, along with the Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Alberta, worked together to create a 10-minute survey which will help the Town better understand the difficulties the local business community is facing because of COVID-19.

Amanda Mercer, economic development officer with the Town, says the survey looks at more than just financial lose.

“We want to understand how they are doing beyond financials. We want to know about their labour force, if they have had to layoff employees and if they plan to hire them back,” Mercer said.

Mercer says the survey is looking to understand the wide range of impacts the virus outbreak has had on local businesses.

“Each business is different and they may be seeing impacts that are different from another. This could be related to supply chain, foreclosures, changes in how they do business or any number of things.”

The data collected from the survey will be put to use to create a recovery plan to help local businesses.

In addition, Mercer says the survey will also help local businesses right now. By knowing what issues and concerns are facing local businesses, Mercer will be able to help connect them with the right resources.

She says there are many resources available to business owners during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I get updates and information about the evolving resources available, but a business owner may not know what is out there. With the survey I can connect them with the right resources right now,” she said.

The survey will help Mercer understand what specific needs and supports individual businesses are needing during the current health crisis.

She says education about available resources is an important part to keeping local businesses operational during the outbreak, or to ensure they reopen when they can after.

The survey is available for business owners to take online at www.sylvanlake.ca/Business-Resource-Centre

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Some US producers, states reopening amid political pressure
Next story
COVID-19 world update: Austria plans May opening of shops; Turkey aims for June

Just Posted

Town of Sylvan Lake checks in with local businesses with new survey

Business Resilience Survey will help the Town create an economic recovery plan following COVID-19

Red Deer woman loses her sister, niece and brother in law in Nova Scotia shooting

Teenager who died was 17

Alberta confirms 105 new COVID-19 cases, one additional case in central zone

Province provides daily update

Sylvan Lake seamstress asking for help sewing masks during pandemic

The masks gives essential workers and community members peace of mind, Jessika Voorhees says

Sylvan Lake Town Council not “wowed” by proposed Centennial Park playground

Town Council tabled the motion to award the tender for the project until the next meeting

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

City of Lacombe adds more business supports during COVID-19

Local can contact the City of Lacombe to temporarily suspend utility services

City of Lacombe releases COVID-19 prevention advice on public playground use

Cleanliness, social distancing more difficult at public playgrounds

Lacombe Police traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Driver of the vehicle had an outstanding warrant for his arrest

COVID-19 world update: Austria plans May opening of shops; Turkey aims for June

Comprehensive world news update, including staggering blow for EU tourism

Some US producers, states reopening amid political pressure

US heavy-equipment manufacturer putting people back to work

Conspiracy theorists burn 5G towers claiming link to virus

Officials concerned about attacks

‘A difficult decision:’ Alberta meat-packing plant pausing production

Not clear how long plant will be shut down

Canadians trust their family doctor more than the PM on COVID-19, says poll

Canadians and Americans polled

Most Read