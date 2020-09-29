Town of Sylvan Lake chooses projects for Municipal Stimulus Program

Municipal Stimulus Program is for “shovel-ready” infrastructure and part of Alberta’s Recovery Plan

Sylvan Lake Town Council has decided which local project they will be using as part of the provincial government’s Municipal Stimulus Program.

At a recent meeting, Council approved moving forward with an application for the Municipal Stimulus Program citing Pogadl Park and renovations to the curling rink lounge as the Town’s projects.

Sylvan Lake was granted $1,761,165 from the $500-million the Province set aside for the Municipal Stimulus Program.

Municipalities have to apply for the funding, and must meet specific criteria to receive the funding.

According to the report present to Town Council, the criteria includes: projects that would not go forward without the stimulus program, projects beginning in 2020 or 2021 and a Red Tape Reduction Report must be submitted detailing the progress made.

Renovations to the curling rink lounge are estimated to cost $180,000. The remaining funds from the Municipal Stimulus Program, roughly $1,580,000, would go towards Pogadl Park to complete underground services and splash pad supporting infrastructure.

According to the project profile, the renovations to the lounge would focus on the Arena Two side which will “significantly improve the space.”

The work to be done include fixing water damage in the ceiling and updating windows, lighting and flooring in the area.

Town Council also considered the Lakefront Usage Strategy, getting a strainer for ammonia lines the NexSource Centre and road improvements at 40A Avenue and 51 Street.

The Municipal Stimulus Program was announced by the Alberta Government on July 28.

The program will provide municipalities with $500 million to build “shovel-ready” core infrastructure. Funding from the program is distributed on a per capita basis.

Projects eligible to receive this funding include roads, bridges, water and wastewater systems, public transit and recreation.

The deadline for municipalities to submit their projects to the government is Oct. 1.

It is possible for a second call for applications to the program to be announced if the entire $500-million is not granted to municipal projects.