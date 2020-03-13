File Photo

Town of Sylvan Lake closes NexSource Centre, Community Centre

The closures, which also include the library, are in response to the COVID-19 situation

The Town of Sylvan Lake has activated its Emergency Coordination Centre as of Friday evening.

On March 13 the Town announced it has taken the precautionary step in response to the current COVID-19 situation to prepare and try to prevent a local situation to protect the health of staff, residents and visitors.

Effective immediately the Town has taken a number of actions including the full closure of the NexSource Centre and Family & Community Centre until further notice.

This includes the NexSource Centre’s arenas, pool, walking track and playroom, as well as all drop-in and registered programs.

Those registered in programs and activities at the NexSource Centre are eligible for credits. The credits will be issued to anyone affected by the closure, including art and culture, fitness and recreation programs.

Sylvan Lake Recreation and Culture states all active memberships will be extended upon the facility’s re-opening.

“The Town of Sylvan Lake shares the goals of Alberta Health, which is to try and slow down the spread of COVID-19 within the population, and to minimize its impact,” reads the statement.

To prevent the spread the government and the Town recommends self-isolating if you’re feeling sick, wash your hands frequently, cover coughs and sneezes, and avoid touching your face.

Additionally, the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library will be closed as of 5 p.m. on March 13 until further notice.

No late fees will be charged during the closure, says the library in a statement.

Coronavirus

