Town of Sylvan Lake launches skate park ambassador pilot program

The Town of Sylvan Lake has decided to introduce a skate park ambassador.

At the regular council meeting on June 22 the pilot Skate Park Ambassador Project was proposed and then passed.

The project is a part of the Town’s “ongoing efforts to provide a safe and welcoming skate/action sports park experience for all users,” says a release on the Town’s website.

During the pilot, the skate park ambassador is scheduled to be on-site Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. until mid-September.

“While on duty, the ambassador’s role is to engage with users, and help foster healthy relationships within the skate and action sport community,” reads the release.

Additional responsibilities include a daily park inspection, sweeping of the skate surface and waxing of rails, as well as hourly cleaning of the washrooms with attention to health and safety measures as the COVID-19 pandemic is continued to be navigated.

Litter and garbage removal, and landscape maintenance are also included in the list of responsibilities.

The ambassador may also help educate park users on proper etiquette, flow and technique.

According to the council package, the position for the pilot program will be filled by an existing Parks staff member who is a park regular and active member of the skate park community.

The ambassador will wear a yellow Town of Sylvan Lake shirt and signage will be posted while on duty.

Pending Alberta Health Services recommendations, the ambassador may also be responsible for coordinating competitions with users and industry partners on a monthly or bi-weekly basis.

The Town had received concerns from members of the public about the park regarding bullying, foul language and inappropriate music launching engagement sessions and surveys being conducted over the past couple of years, states the council package from Monday night.

“From previous engagement sessions with the skate park/action sport community, the Town learned that music was often a source of contention between varying age groups,” the release says. “The pilot project includes the addition of a mobile tent/speaker system to play amplified ‘all-age-appropriate’ music.”

The skate park is scheduled to be closed June 26-27 as concrete work is completed as part of the Town’s 2020 Skate Park enhancement Project.

