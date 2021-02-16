Town of Sylvan Lake looking for feedback on animal control bylaw

The survey is open for responses until Feb. 28.

The Town of Sylvan Lake is asking for resident feed back on the current animal control bylaw.

An online survey was launched on Feb. 15 to gather feedback from locals. The survey, which is open until Feb. 28, hopes to gather the thoughts of locals about how everything from cats and dogs to bees and chickens should be regulated in the Town of Sylvan Lake.

This is the first of two public engagement opportunities for the bylaw.

The Town is looking to draft an update to the current animal control bylaw, and feedback from the public help in this process.

The online survey asks questions like should the Town consider allowing “livestock”, how to a “vicious dog”, and should honey bees be labelled as a pest and therefore not kept in Sylvan Lake.

The Survey is made up of 14 questions.

“…We have an opportunity later on, for you to share feedback or concerns on a wider range of subjects,” the survey states.

The Town says it is important to gain feedback from residents on what they expect from an animal control bylaw, while also creating a balance.

“We understand that pets play an important role in the lives of many Sylvan Lakers; however, when creating a bylaw, we need to strike a balance – one that ensures the safety and quality of life of all residents.”

The Town’s current animal control bylaw and the survey can be found on the Town’s website.