Town of Sylvan Lake placed on “watch list” for COVID-19, new mandates in place

As of Nov. 9, new mandatory and voluntary measures have been put in place for residents and visitors

The recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the Town of Sylvan Lake has put the town on Alberta Health Services “watch” list.

According to the COVID-19 status map on the Alberta Government’s website, Sylvan Lake has 11 active cases of COVID-19, as of Nov. 9.

As such, new mandated measures are being put into place for all residents and visitors of Sylvan Lake.

As of Nov. 9, a 15 person limit will be put into place for social and family gatherings in Sylvan Lake. This limit size is for both indoor and outdoor events.

“This temporary limit will be reassessed and lifted when daily case numbers are down and spread is sufficiently reduced,” the Town said in a press release.

The 15-person limit on social gatherings applies to: banquets and award ceremonies, wedding or funeral receptions, luncheons or potlucks, parties: birthday, baby showers, retirement, dinners, backyard BBQs, and other private social gatherings.

This limit does not apply to “structured events” such as: seated-audience sports/shows, conferences, fitness centres, funeral service, in-person dining in restaurants, wedding ceremonies and worship services.

“We must take action now to help slow the virus’s spread and make sure the health system can continue supporting patients with COVID-19, influenza and many other needs. There is a time lag between transmission and new case identification. This means the cases we see today were infected up to 2 weeks ago,” the Town said.

The Town is also putting voluntary measures in place. These measures include limiting cohorts to no more that three, and wearing a mask in indoor settings, including work.

A cohort of three could be your core household, your school, and one other sport or social cohort. The Town says children in child care could be part of four cohorts given the settings have not been a high risk for spread of the virus.

Masks are not necessary in a work environment when alone in a work space like and office or cubicle, or where an appropriate barrier is in place.

“We must work together to protect each other. The greater the community spread, the more likely it will infect our loved ones most at risk of severe outcomes, including death,” said the Town.

The Town of Sylvan Lake is also reminding residents to:

• Keep 2 metres apart when you can, wear a mask when you can’t

• Practice good hygiene: wash your hands often and cover coughs and sneezes

• Monitor your symptoms every day

• If sick, stay home, get tested, and follow mandatory isolation requirements while waiting for results:

>> if positive, isolate from others for 10 days or until symptoms are gone, whichever is longer

>> if negative, stay home until you’re better

• Avoid non-essential travel

• Get the flu shot to keep influenza cases low so health workers can focus on the COVID-19 pandemic

