Town of Sylvan Lake proposes 2020 property taxes to remain unchanged

At a recent council meeting the first reading of the 2020 Tax Bylaw was passed

Sylvan Lake Town Council recently carried the first reading of the 2020 Tax Bylaw, which sees no change in residential tax from 2019.

In the 2020 Budget, the Town originally proposed an increase of 2.88 per cent on property taxes. This projected increase was to make up for a projected decrease in property assessment.

The overall assessment was down roughly 0.2 per cent from the year before. It was expected the assessments would be down roughly three per cent.

“…Administration is proposing, in addition to keeping the core municipal non-residential tax rate unchanged from 2019, that for 2020 the Town of Sylvan Lake also keep the core municipal residential tax rate the same as 2019,” Darren Moore, director of Corporate Services, said at the council meeting.

Keeping the property taxes the same as in 2019 is expected to have an effect on the operating budget. Moore says a shortfall of $228,000 is expected.

However, this shortfall will be made up from “cost cutting measures” the Town has put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The current Pandemic Financial Update shows a projected surplus of $195,000 should operations stay the same through the end of June. The projection includes the proposed ‘freezing’ of core municipal tax rates and the reduction in municipal tax revenue as a result of it.”

Cost cutting measures in place during the pandemic include temporary layoffs to part-time employees, cuts to training and travel for employees and a hiring freeze has been put into place.

In 2019, the Town had estimated the education property tax to levy on properties, due to the provincial election and the budget not being passed until the fall.

The amount estimated was higher than the final amount. The amount was $168,000.

“This amount has been factored into the 2020 property tax levy and has reduced the amounts levied to property owners this year,” Moore said.

The Province has increased the amount of the education property tax from last year by $115,658.

Most of the increase is on non-residential properties as the “equalized assessment increased more for these properties over residential properties.”

“The resulting residential education tax rate goes down for 2020 while the non-residential education tax rate goes up for 2020.”

Town Administration is also recommending Council does not pass a supplementary tax for 2020.

Moore says the lack of a supplementary tax in 2020 will give builders “some relief” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For 2020, this will result in an additional $40,000 having to be raised from the general municipal levy in the spring instead of that revenue coming from the supplementary tax,” Moore said, adding the supplementary tax will be reviewed again in 2021.

Assessment and taxation notices are being sent out later than normal this year, due to the current pandemic.

Notices will be sent out in Sylvan Lake on June 24. The Town has sent the assessment complaint deadline for Sept. 1, 2020.

Property taxes are due by Dec. 31, and the Aug. 1 and Sept. 1 penalties have been waived.

Any outstanding balances will be subject to a 14 per cent penalty beginning Jan. 1, 2021.

The second and third reading of the 2020 Tax Bylaw is expected to be given at the next council meeting on May 25.

CoronavirusProperty taxes

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada–U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21: Trudeau
Next story
Injunction calls for removal of Manitoba blockade set up over COVID-19 concerns

Just Posted

Town of Sylvan Lake proposes 2020 property taxes to remain unchanged

At a recent council meeting the first reading of the 2020 Tax Bylaw was passed

PHOTOS: Residents soak up the sun on Sylvan Lake

Temperatures in the low 20C brought people out of their homes over the May long weekend

Halifax lab team to conduct first Canadian trials for possible COVID-19 vaccine

Halifax lab team to conduct first Canadian trials for possible COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19: Three more recovered cases in central zone Monday

Two active cases in Red Deer

Alberta confirms 57 cases in Alberta; COVID-19 death total at 127

13 active cases and 85 recovered cases in the Central zone

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Tickets on sale Virtual Women of Excellence Gala honouring central Alberta women

Tickets are $25

U.S. agrees to Canada’s request to extend non-essential travel ban into June

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed the extension

Full powers of Parliament must be reinstated, Conservatives’ Scheer says

The existing meetings aren’t enough

Some businesses take first, cautious steps to reopening after long weekend

Among those opening included restaurants, cafes and pubs, retail and personal service establishments

‘Good questions’ being asked about safety of Snowbirds: Trudeau

Military public affairs officer Capt. Jennifer Casey was killed

Injunction calls for removal of Manitoba blockade set up over COVID-19 concerns

Blockade went up Friday

WHO bows to calls from countries for independent virus probe

Finger-pointing between the U.S. and China

Most Read