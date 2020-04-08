Town of Sylvan Lake receives funding for new Family Resource Network

Sylvan Lake, Eckville and Benalto will have services provided through the new program

The Town of Sylvan Lake is the recipient of the Provincial Government’s new Family Resource Network (FRN) program.

The new FRN program is targeted to provide prevention and early intervention supports to families with children up to the age of 18 years.

It is intended to help build healthy families, through guidance and contribute to healthy communities, according to a press release from the Town.

“With COVID 19 heavily impacting children, youth, and families, these programs and services will be needed more than ever to help families heal and to move forward in a positive direction,” Kelly Smith, manager of Family & Community Support Services said.

The new Sylvan Lake Family Resource Network will provide services to Sylvan Lake, Eckville and Benalto.

The term and funding agreement between the Town of Sylvan Lake and Minister of Children’s Services (Province), is as follows:

April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2023. The funding amount is $546,624.00 annually – $1,639,872.00 over the three-year period.

Minister of Children’s Services, Rebecca Schulz, says the FRN will provide programs, services and supports for families and communities.

“Now, more than ever, we need to make sure that children and their families have targeted supports that promote child safety, well-being and development,” Schulz said.

