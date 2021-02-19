Town of Sylvan Lake. File Photo

Town of Sylvan Lake receives help with two major projects from provincial grant

The Town will receive just over $1.76 million from the Municipal Stimulus Program for the projects

Two major projects for the Town of Sylvan Lake are getting a hefty boost thanks to provincial funding from the Municipal Stimulus Program.

It was announced Friday the Town will receive just over $1.76 million from the Municipal Stimulus Program to “help with economic recovery” within Sylvan Lake.

The funding will be used for Phase Two if Pogadl Park and upgrades to the NexSource Centre’s Viewpoint Lounge.

“Sylvan Lake has a long history of being a recreational hub, and as a community, we are constantly striving for excellence – part of that includes expanding access to recreational opportunities for our residents, and visitors,” said Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre.

The Municipal Stimulus Program provides additional capital infrastructure and funding to municipalities to help sustain and create local jobs, enhance provincial competitiveness, create future economic growth and reduce red tape in private sector investments.

The next phase for the Pogadl Park construction will create jobs, attract tourism, improve the quality of life for locals and attract future investment, the Town says.

The updates to Viewpoint Lounge will create and sustain local jobs will “providing a more inviting, inclusive and accessible space for residents and visitors.”

“Through this latest provincial funding initiative, our community can continue to expand access to both a greater range of outdoor recreational amenities, as well as provide better access to our existing indoor recreation amenities – all the while, creating local job opportunities,” said McIntyre.

Municipalities are required to commit to taking concrete actions to reduce red tape and encourage private sector investment as part of the funding.

At a January meeting of Council, a Red Tape Reduction Report was presented to council. One of the ways the Town is reducing Red Tape is through the new Tourism Industry Partnership Program.

The Tourism Industry Partnership Program is an “opportunity for local tourism businesses to be involved and actively participate in the Town of Sylvan Lake tourism initiatives and strategies. It also allows them to collaborate, help provide great visitor experiences, and be involved in the development of the destination.”

“Sylvan Lake is one of the most beautiful places in Alberta, attracting thousands of tourists every year. This $1.7 million investment from the Municipal Sustainability Project will help Sylvan Lake grow and create jobs for Albertans at a time when they need it most,” said Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA Devin Dreeshen.

