Town of Sylvan Lake recieves funding to help with COVID-19 related revenue losses

Minister Devin Dreeshen says the funding will help the Town pay staff and provide services

Great news for the Town of Sylvan Lake! In partnership with the federal government, the province has awarded $1,505,253 in Municipal Operating Support Transfer (MOST) funding to help with COVID-19 related revenue losses.

Alberta’s government also transferred $113,586 in Municipal Sustainability Initiative (MSI) funding to the Town of Sylvan Lake earlier this year.

Between MOST and MSI, the Town of Sylvan Lake can continue to pay staff and provide services that residents rely on. This is especially important as municipalities across the province grapple with budgetary decisions.

Alberta’s government is committed to being responsible stewards of tax-payer dollars – it’s what we were hired in overwhelming numbers to do.

This also means taking steps to ensure that hard-working men and women aren’t burdened with unnecessary tax increases – especially at a time with so many out of work. Supporting municipalities is one way to achieve that goal.

-Devin Dreeshen, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, MLA Innisfail-Sylvan Lake