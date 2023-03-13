Town of Sylvan Lake recieves lower building permit application numbers

The Town of Sylvan Lake saw a low number of building permit requests compared to last year during the month of February.

Only nine permit requests were made to the town, however Director of Planning and Development Kim Devlin told Sylvan Lake News that the low numbers weren’t unusual.

“This time of year is often slower and the number of permits we have seen to date are reflective of that.”

Among the nine requests was a request for a store expansion.

“The expansion is for a building located on 17 Erickson Crescent which is where Truss Experts was located. A new Home Hardware Building Centre is expected to be locating there in the near future.”

For the town new developments are important to its succsess, said Devlin.

“New development is a positive for the community, bringing with it new services and amenities as well as new residents to town. This strengthens our economy, provides jobs and attracts new skilled employees to our community.”

READ MORE: Sylvan Lake’s 2022 building permits show strong year for development

@sarahbaker

sarah.baker@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

sylvanlake