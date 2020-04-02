Town of Sylvan Lake temporally lays off 64 employees during COVID-19 pandemic

The Town has enacted a temporary 60-day layoff process for 64 employees

The Town of Sylvan Lake has temporarily laid of 64 employees as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic.

The Town announced Wednesday they had utilized the “temporary 60-day layoff process” for 64 employees this week.

By going through the temporary layoff process, affected employees are able to access Employment Insurance or the new Canada Emergency Response Benefits.

The Town says the process will also allow the employees to be easily added to the pay roll at the end of 60 day, should it be deem the “best course of action.”

Danny Scott, director of people services with the Town, says there is an excellent team of people working for the Town of Sylvan Lake, and he wants to ensure it stays that way.

“The COVID-19 outbreak has led to a mass interruption of our normal day-to-day activities, but we are working closely with all employees to assist them through it all. Additionally, we continue to evaluate staff levels, as the COVID-19 situation develops,” Scott said in a press release.

In addition to the layoffs, the Town has closed the Sylvan Lake Disc Gold Course and is reminding residents all sports fields remain closed.

Parks and open spaces in Sylvan Lake are open for individual use, so long as social and personal distancing rules are followed

“Given that social distancing and proper physical distancing cannot be achieved during sporting events, the Town’s sports fields are not available for practicing or playing sports,” the Town said in a release.

All playground structures, the off-leash dog park, picnic shelters and the skate park are currently closed to the public.

The Town has now closed all municipal buildings and facilities to the public and access to the Waste Transfer Site and West End Recycling Station is also closed.

