Town of Sylvan Lake urges residents to be prepared in case of emergency

The Town says it is important to have a plan and kit ready in case of emergency

In the wake of the March 4 earthquake, the Town of Sylvan Lake has been reviewing its emergency protocols.

Sylvan Lake has a team ready should an emergency strike, like a major earthquake or a wide-spread wild fire like what occurred in Fort McMurray in 2016.

“The team is in place to provide a coordinated response and recover from major emergencies or disasters in the municipality,” a press release form the Town states.

The Emergency Management Team will also make arrangements to “protect health, safety, and welfare of all persons” should an emergency be declared.

READ MORE: Sylvan Lake is ready for anything, even zombies

To prepare for the possibility of an emergency situation, the team trains throughout the year and regularly runs mock emergency drills.

The purpose of the training and drills is to ensure life safety and to protect property, environment, and economy in the event of an emergency.

Should a situation deem it, the Emergency Management Team will evaluate the severity of the event, “as well as the existing, and current impact on the community.”

“Sometimes the situation will only impact a small area within the town, and other times, the situation will impact the entire population,” the press release says.

The Town urges residents to be prepared for an emergency. It may take time for services to be restored to your home or for emergency workers to reach you and provide aid.

“You must be prepared to take care of yourself and the rest of your household for a minimum of 72 hours. Everyone should also have a household emergency plan specific to your household.”

The Town recommends you follow the below protocol should an emergency be called:

• Follow your emergency plan;

• Have access your emergency kit;

• Ensure you are safe before assisting others;

• Monitor alerts from Alberta Emergency Alert System and other official sources of information; in the event of a power outage, refer to a battery-operated radio for additional information from authorities;

• Local officials from our team may advise you to evacuate or stay where you are – follow their instructions.

Should a disaster strike, everyone is reminded to stay calm and to be patient.

The emergency kit should have water, flashlights and batteries, a first aid kit, extra house and car keys, non-perishable food, clothing and footwear, blankets and a backpack to carry it all in should evacuation be needed.

Pre-packaged emergency kits are available through the Canadian Red Cross and St. John’s Ambulance.

The Town says it is committed to notifying the public should an emergency be declared.

There are a number of way to received updates and notifications when an emergency occurs.

The Alberta Emergency Alert System, the Town of Sylvan Lake website, official Town social media – specifically Facebook and Twitter, Town signage and face-to-face or door-to-door are all ways the Emergency Management Team will be able to get word out to residents.

More information about emergency procedures and kits can be found on the Town’s website.