Town of Sylvan Lake working on staged relaunch plan

The Town of Sylvan Lake is still asking would-be visitors to “stay home… for now”

The Town of Sylvan Lake is working on a plan to gradually reopen closed amenities.

The province released it’s staged COVID-19 relaunch on April 30 and the Town is looking to follow suit.

“A phased relaunch of our own is required, though it will closely follow that (lead) of Alberta Health,” said Rob Lebsack, director of emergency management, in a release form the Town.

Select outdoor amenities could potentially reopen as early as May 14 with increased prevention and controls to minimize the risk of increased transmission, says the Town.

The list of amenities includes the off-leash dog park, skateboard and action park and playgrounds.

The waterfront parking lots and picnic shelters, as well as public washrooms and the disc golf park could also reopen as early as May 14.

Health and safety controls, such as staffing key amenities to ensure social distancing, may be put into place.

“The key message we need to get out to Sylvan Lakers, is that public health orders are still necessary and still required,” states the Town, “the relaunch plan is subject to change should local health and safety conditions change.”

Residents are still being asked to self-isolate if feeling unwell, maintain a physical distance of two metres between you and others in public, and no gathering in groups of 15 or more under any circumstance.

As gatherings of 15 or more are still not permitted the Town events and programming remain cancelled as does non-essential travel.

“The Town of Sylvan Lake continues to ask would-be visitors to stay home… for now,” says the release.

Town facilities will also remain closed.

A more formalized plan for the Town’s staged relaunch is set to be released late next week.

