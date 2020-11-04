Sona, Steven Bedford’s dog, was deemed vicious and an enclosure had to be built oh the property for her to be outside. (Photo Courtesy of Steven Bedford’s Facebook)

Sona, Steven Bedford’s dog, was deemed vicious and an enclosure had to be built oh the property for her to be outside. (Photo Courtesy of Steven Bedford’s Facebook)

Town of Sylvan Lake’s Animal Control Bylaw, communication under fire

“They have responded to my emails but they have not once answered my questions,” Steven Bedford says

A local dog owner is concerned the Town of Sylvan Lake’s communication is lacking when dealing directly with residents.

A Sylvan Lake man says the Town is refusing to answer his questions about the vicious animal bylaw and the required enclosure.

Steven Bedford says he has been attempting to work with the Town since March of this year to get answers about what is required based specifically on the bylaw.

“They have responded to my emails but they have not once answered my questions,” Bedford said.

The months of questions and emails back and forth started with an incident earlier in the year, where his dog, Sona, broke a window screen, got out of the house and attacked another dog.

Because of this, Sona was declared a vicious animal.

According to the Animal Control Bylaw, the owner must ensure the animal is confined indoors on the property. When not indoors, the animal must be in a locked enclosure, pen or other structure.

The enclosure must be made to “prevent the escape of the vicious animal and the entry of any person not in possession or control of the vicious animal.”

Bedford says the isse is not that his dog was declared a vicious animal, it is what material should be used to build the enclosure for the dog.

“We spent more than $3,000 building an enclosure… The first time we put a heavy duty tarp over the top and that was not enough so we had to do more,” he said.

“I asked where in the bylaw it says the enclosure has to be built with solid material like wood or steel, and never got an answer.”

Bedford claims he was following the bylaw which states, the enclosure must “have secure sides and a secure top, and if it has no bottom secured to the sides, the sides must be embedded into the ground to a minimum depth of 30 centimetres.”

Wally Ferris, CAO for the Town of Sylvan Lake, says he and the Town have answered all questions from Bedford and considers the matter closed.

“Mr. Bedford has indicated that we haven’t answered his questions, but we have. He doesn’t like the answers, but they have been given,” Ferris said.

When speaking about the bylaw, Ferris says it is clear that an enclosure with a solid floor and solid roof is required.

A tarp, no matter how thick or industrialized it may be is still a tarp, he says, and an animal can still get through it.

Ferris said the Town gave the examples of wood and tin to be used for the enclosure when speaking with Bedford.

“A tarp does not meet the intent of a bylaw… When writing bylaws they are written with intent because we cannot list every little thing it may involve, it just isn’t possible,” Ferris said, referencing Section 90 of the Animal control Bylaw.

Bedford says in the beginning he worked well with the Town and bylaw officers, and had met with Ferris and other members of Town staff on different occasions to discuss the problems in person.

However, he feels like his specific questions regarding the bylaw and enclosures have not been answered since first asking.

He feels like the Town has labeled him a nuisance or problematic.

“Residents need to feel comfortable coming forward to share their experiences, constructive feedback and ideas regarding improving the communication, bylaws and services within this community. Through the voice of a community, needs and concerns can be identified and issues can be improved upon,” Bedford said.

He has suggested, and the Town has agreed, to review and amend the Animal Control Bylaw, because it is “unfair and unenforceable.”

Ferris says he has agreed to review the bylaw in 2021. He continued to say the bylaw has not been reviewed in about five years, and the Town likes to review and amend bylaws roughly in that time, to ensure it is still effective for the community.

“What is important to us is the safety of our residents…” Ferris said.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
EXPLAINING RACE CALLS: U.S. presidential race too early to call
Next story
Canadian class-action suit against Facebook alleges misuse of personal information

Just Posted

Sona, Steven Bedford’s dog, was deemed vicious and an enclosure had to be built oh the property for her to be outside. (Photo Courtesy of Steven Bedford’s Facebook)
Town of Sylvan Lake’s Animal Control Bylaw, communication under fire

“They have responded to my emails but they have not once answered my questions,” Steven Bedford says

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Tuesday afternoon the increasing active cases in the province are troubling . File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
COVID-19 active cases up for central zone

Province provides update

Cole Muir fights for control over the puck deep in Vipers territory in the home opener on Oct. 30. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News
Sylvan Lake Wranglers fall in season opener

The Wranglers lost the first two games of the season to the Red Deer Vipers

Remembrance Day this year is sure to be unlike any many of us are used to.
Sylvan Lake’s Remembrance Day service to be live streamed

The Sylvan Lake Legion is also hosting a poppy drive-thru on Nov. 7

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Alberta’s COVID-19 numbers unavailable Monday

Alberta to provide an update Tuesday afternoon

Election workers count absentee ballots into the early morning, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 in Milwaukee at a central counting facility. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)
VIDEO: There’s no winner in the U.S. presidential race. That’s OK

The delay doesn’t signify a positive for one side or the other

The geospatial map on alberta.ca was reporting 22 active cases in Ponoka (East Ponoka County) on Nov. 4, 2020, when on the “Local geographic area” setting . (Image: alberta.ca)
Ponoka councils discuss confusion over COVID-19 case numbers

Town says mandatory mask bylaw would be ‘premature’ until numbers better understood

file photo
Wetaskiwin RCMP execute search warrant: Large police presence in Millet

Heavy police presence was in Millet the evening of Nov. 3, 2020.

This undated photo provided by Caltech shows a STARE2 station made by radio astronomer Christopher Bochenek at the Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex in California. On Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2020, astronomers say they used this system and a Canadian observatory to trace an April 2020 fast cosmic radio burst to our own galaxy and a type of powerful energetic young star called a magnetar. (Caltech via AP)
Flash of luck: Astronomers find cosmic radio burst source

Tracked that fast radio burst to a weird type of star called a magnetar that’s 32,000 light-years from Earth

Police are investigating two incidents from early Monday morning. Black Press file photo.
Ponoka RCMP arrest Red Deer woman for truck theft

Vehicle located on Oct. 30

Voters fill out their ballots at American Legion Post 1 on Election Day in Tulsa, Okla. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Mike Simons/Tulsa World
Canada faces political, economic instability after uncertain U.S election result

For Americans voting in Canada, the delay was also frustrating

Social media images of large parties in Vancouver’s downtown on Halloween night, Oct. 31, 2020.
How to combat COVID fatigue: experts say clear messaging, safe social options needed

Just a small minority of Canadians skirting the rules due to COVID fatigue could be detrimental

Dwayne Buckle on Hightway 1 en-route from Red Deer to Port Hardy. (Submitted photo) The long road ahead. (Dwayne Buckle photo)
Alberta man walking over 1,000 km through B.C. to honour family lost to cancer

“I’ll do anything I can to get a cure for this disease. If I had to walk to the moon, I would.”

Alberta Progressive Conservative leader Jason Kenney, left, walks with former interim leader Ric McIver at the Federal Building in Edmonton, Monday, March 20, 2017. The Alberta government has introduced legislation to bring in toll roads and bridges, but just for new projects. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan
Alberta government introduces legislation to levy tolls on new roads, bridges

Revenue collected from the tolls would have to be used for the cost of the new road or bridge

Most Read