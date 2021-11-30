Town of Sylvan Lake website image

Town offering new drop-in activities for youth

Open for stick and puck and public swim

The Town of Sylvan Lake conducted the first session for its new youth-only drop-in activities, offering stick and puck last weekend, with three more sessions to follow. The town is offering two sessions each for stick and puck and public swim.

“We quite typically offer additional youth activities throughout the year, when we’re able to. These usually come when schools have their Professional Development (P.D.) days or extended breaks from school.

“We look at what availabilities we have around bookings and then offer up additional programs when we can. And, this is usually in the pool and on the ice, where most kids participate at the NexSource Centre,” said Jared Waldo, town communications officer.

The next stick and puck session is scheduled at the NexSource Centre’s Arena 2, from 7:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Dec. 12. Public swim will be held between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Dec. 4 and Dec. 18.

All REP and COVID-19 guidelines will be in place.

Refer to the Town of Sylvan Lake’s social media pages for the most up-to-date information regarding additional programs offered by the town.

