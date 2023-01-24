Town partners with Sylvan Lake News to deliver visitor’s guide

The Town of Sylvan Lake has partnered with the Sylvan Lake News to produce the 40th anniversary issue of Discover Sylvan Lake, the destination’s longest-running official visitor’s guide!

The long-standing publication has become a beloved part of sharing the best summer activities for residents and visitors.

The 2023 summer issue of Discover Sylvan Lake will connect with the Visit Sylvan Lake brand as the destination’s umbrella for destination marketing and visitor information services.

The Town of Sylvan Lake hopes to enhance connection with visitors through the Discover Sylvan Lake visitor’s guide, the Visit Sylvan Lake visitor website, and @visitsylvanlake social media channels.

Maintaining communications with visitors is crucial to managing visitor behaviour and promoting attractions and local businesses to visitors during their stay.

The Sylvan Lake News and Black Press Media are excited about the new partnership and hope visitors, readers, and local tourism providers will see an enhanced experience this summer.

The partnership will increase the magazine’s reach in 2023 by an additional audience of over 15,000 on social media and an additional audience of over 50,000 in web traffic through cross-promotion of the Guide over Visit Sylvan Lake and Sylvan Lake News channels.

Readers can expect to find activities, experiences, and stories that showcase Sylvan Lake’s unique sense of place and the must-do local activities coming up this summer.

Ad spaces are limited. Bookings are available through the Sylvan Lake News by contacting barb.pettie@blackpress.ca.