Town unveils ‘Let Them Play’ Indigenous mural as a token of reminder and reconciliation

Unveiling of the Indigenous mural named Let Them Play. (Reeti Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News) The Indigenous Mural, ‘Let Them Play,’ created by artist Ryan Jason Allen Willert for National Truth and Reconciliation Day. (Reeti Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News) Several people attended the event to show their support. (Reeti Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News) Artist Ryan Jason Allen Willert sharing his motivation behind creating the different aspect of the mural. (Reeti Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News) Sylvan Lake Mayor Teresa Rilling addressing the crowd with her words of support for the Indigenous community and acknowledgement of our unfortunate shared past. (Reeti Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News) From left, a residential school survivor Wilfred Butterfly, Adam Butterfly, Crystal Befus and Keeshig Soonias, taking pride in their culture and traditional outfits. (Reeti Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News) Sylvan Lake’s team first responder attended the event to show their support. (Reeti Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News) Sylvan Lake residents and politicians with the artist of the mural Let Them Play. (Reeti Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News) (Reeti Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News) (Reeti Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News) (Reeti Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News)

Several local Indigenous people, politicians, town residents, and first responders, came together for unveiling of the Indigenous mural ‘Let Them Play,’ this afternoon. The mural created by artist Ryan Jason Allen Willert is located along the sidewalk at Lakeshore Drive and 44 Street. It aims to contribute towards the process of healing and reconciliation. Further information regarding the mural and Truth and Reconciliation can be found on the town’s website.

ArtIndigenoussylvanlakeTruth and Reconciliation