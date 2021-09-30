Town unveils ‘Let Them Play’ Indigenous mural as a token of reminder and reconciliation

Several local Indigenous people, politicians, town residents, and first responders, came together for unveiling of the Indigenous mural ‘Let Them Play,’ this afternoon. The mural created by artist Ryan Jason Allen Willert is located along the sidewalk at Lakeshore Drive and 44 Street. It aims to contribute towards the process of healing and reconciliation. Further information regarding the mural and Truth and Reconciliation can be found on the town’s website.
ArtIndigenoussylvanlakeTruth and Reconciliation