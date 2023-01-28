Town unveils new plan for community-focused tourism

Officials say the Plan will enhance community well-being and pride

The Town of Sylvan Lake has announced the start of a 10-year Destination Management Plan.

Development experts tante consulting inc. and Skipti Strategic have partnered with collaborators to lead the project.

According to the Town, the initiative will use tourism as a driver of community growth to enhance local pride, community infrastructure, resident and visitor services, and overall community well-being.

“A core value guiding the project is leveraging tourism and the visitor economy to maximize benefits to the community through the transformational power of tourism in a place with so much potential,” said Natasha Bhola, the tourism marketing and development coordinator for the Town.

The project, made possible through grant funding, will see a project team at major local events. The team will also host workshops designed to connect with community representatives, residents, and business owners.

Additional consultation and engagement opportunities will gather input from local business owners, contributors, entrepreneurs, and community builders who contribute to the local tourism economy.

“We’re creating an attainable, future-focused Destination Management Plan that aligns with provincial and federal visions for tourism, but puts the local community at the forefront of opportunity,” said Terrilyn Kunopaski, principal of tante consulting inc.

“Our intent, from the outset, is to ensure the inclusion of a broad set of perspectives and lived experiences to guide Plan outcomes.”