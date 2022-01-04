Town’s Drop ‘N’ Swap program motivates Lakers to reuse and recycle

In attempts to minimize the environmental footprint, the Town of Sylvan Lake is motivating locals to drop and/or swap gently used items for free year-round through their Drop ‘N’ Swap program.

“The Town of Sylvan Lake has many environmental or green initiatives and the recycling program is one of the larger components. We believe in being good stewards of the land and doing what we can to reduce what ends up in the landfill,” said Jared Waldo, town communications officer. “Residents can recycle flattened cardboard, paper, specific plastics and household metals. But household items that still have value can be taken to the Drop ‘N’ Swap tent,” he added.

The idea behind the program is to divert gently used household goods from ending up in landfills.

“The Town accepts all household goods and furniture that are in usable condition. Box springs, mattresses, car seats, large appliances and barbecues are not accepted, however. If residents have questions about what may or may not be accepted, they can call Public Works at 403 887 2800 or ask the on-site attendant to see if an item is allowed or suitable,” said Waldo.

The Drop ‘N’ Swap tent is located at the Sylvan Lake Waste Transfer Site (5150 30 Street), which is 1 km east of the roundabout on Highway 11 A, and then 0.5 km south on 30 St.

Items can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday, with extended hours until 8 p.m. on Wednesdays. Beginning the last Monday in March, the tent will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Wednesday to Saturday.

