Quebec police say 10 people riding in a the front shovel of a tractor were suddenly thrown from the shovel, in a July 2, 2020 story. (File photo by BLACK PRESS)

Tractor driver arrested after accident kills three children, injures seven

Quebec police investigate

NOTRE-DAME-DE-STANBRIDGE, Que. — Three children under the age of five are dead following a tractor accident Wednesday evening southeast of Montreal.

Provincial police say seven other people were injured in the mishap in Notre-Dame-de-Stanbridge, about 55 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

The injured include three children whose lives are not believed to be in danger, and four adults, two of whom are in critical condition.

The accident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. as the farm tractor was apparently carrying 10 people and pieces of wood in its front shovel.

Provincial police spokeswoman Anik Lamirande says that for unknown reasons, all the people were suddenly thrown from the shovel.

Police say alcohol could have been a factor in the accident, and the tractor’s driver, a man in his 30s, has been arrested and is expected to appear in court later today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2020.

crime

