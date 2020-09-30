Tractor fire east of Ponoka doused

A farm tractor was in flames on Sept. 28 east of Ponoka, the burning tires sending black smoke rolling into the air.

The Ponoka County East District fire department was dispatched at 2:42 p.m. to Range Road 250, north of Hwy. 53.

When crews arrived, the found the tractor almost “engulfed” in flames, says Regional Fire Chief Dennis Jones.

The blaze from the vehicle sparked a small patch of nearby brush to catch fire.

Crews used a foam additive to help extinguish the flames and were finished dousing the fire by about 5 p.m.

Ponoka Fire Department