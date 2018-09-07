Truck and trailer collision causes major Highway 2 headaches

Drivers came to a standstill on the northbound lanes of Highway 2 near Blackfalds on Friday afternoon after a tractor-trailer jackknifed. (Alberta 511)

UPDATED

A rolled pickup and trailer caused major delays for evening rush hour along Highway 2 near Blackfalds on Friday.

Traffic came to a halt in the northbound lanes before the Blackfalds overpass around 4:30 p.m., according to Alberta 511.

Drivers are heading to Sylvan Lake and Blackfalds to avoid the mess.

NB QEII before Blackfalds overpass jackknifed semi. Expect delays. (4:33pm) #ABRoads — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) September 7, 2018

This story was updated to clarify that the collision involved a truck and trailer, not a semi tractor as originally believed.