Traffic delayed: Vehicle rollover on Highway 2 near Ponoka sends four people to hospital

Ponoka RCMP are on the scene of a serious accident north of Ponoka on Highway 2 at Menaik Road.

They were called to a single-vehicle rollover at 11:37 a.m. Friday and the situation is affecting both southbound lanes. The vehicle went off the highway onto the shoulder.

All four vehicle occupants were taken to hospital. One was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane and is expected to be delayed for several hours while the RCMP conduct its investigation.

