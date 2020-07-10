Traffic delayed: Vehicle rollover on Highway 2 near Ponoka sends four people to hospital

Traffic has been reduced to one lane and is expected to be delayed for several hours

A vehicle rollover near Ponoka has sent four people to hospital. (Photo courtesy of Ponoka RCMP)

Ponoka RCMP are on the scene of a serious accident north of Ponoka on Highway 2 at Menaik Road.

They were called to a single-vehicle rollover at 11:37 a.m. Friday and the situation is affecting both southbound lanes. The vehicle went off the highway onto the shoulder.

All four vehicle occupants were taken to hospital. One was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane and is expected to be delayed for several hours while the RCMP conduct its investigation.

More to come.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sylvan Lake RCMP continue search for missing man
Next story
Red Deer up to 4 active COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

Red Deer up to 4 active COVID-19 cases

Province announced 77 new confirmed cases across Alberta Friday

Sylvan Lake RCMP continue search for missing man

43-year-old Steven Hull’s last known whereabouts were in the Sylvan Lake area on May 28

Sylvan Lake high school ranked 51st in Alberta high school rankings

Ecole HJ Cody School was ranked 51st out of 253 by the Fraser Institute for 2019

City of Red Deer now has 3 active COVID-19 cases, Red Deer County has 2

Alberta’s central zone has 11 active cases

Sylvan Lake Food Bank fundraiser looking for participants

Brenda Lee Cherry is looking for participants to raise money for the local food bank

PODCAST: COVID-19 and the US Election

The Expert welcomes Burman University Political Scientist Marc Froese

Traffic delayed: Vehicle rollover on Highway 2 near Ponoka sends four people to hospital

Traffic has been reduced to one lane and is expected to be delayed for several hours

PODCAST: COVID-19 and the US Election

The Expert welcomes Burman University Political Scientist Marc Froese

Police apologize after 911 call where white woman reports Black man in a park

Similar to New York incident

After lobbying, Catholic Church won $1.4B in virus aid

Faith-based organizations aren’t usually eligible for money

Economy adds 953,000 jobs in June, unemployment rate falls

More jobs created than anticipated

Supreme Court to rule on constitutionality of genetic discrimination law

Canadian Coalition for Genetic Fairness challenges ruling

Racist slurs during Conservative leadership debate not surprising: Lewis

Racist slurs during Conservative leadership debate not surprising: Lewis

‘These kind of issues are out here’: New doc examines police violence in Calgary

‘These kind of issues are out here’: New doc examines police violence in Calgary

Most Read