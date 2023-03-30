Speed is the traffic safety focus for month of April

As spring approaches, and the snow starts to melt, the road conditions can vary throughout the day. Motorists are asked to be extra cautious when driving, taking extra time to get to and from their destinations and adjusting their speed in accordance with the weather conditions.

A collision will take much longer to deal with than a few minutes saved off your drive.

The Facts:

• Nearly one in four fatal collisions involved one or more drivers travelling at a speed too

great for the given conditions as reported by enforcement agencies.

• Drivers aged 16 to 19 were more likely to have been speeding at the time of a collision than

drivers in other age groups (2016).

• The most common improper driver action of drivers involved in casualty collisions who were

travelling at an unsafe speed was running off the road or following too closely.

• Casualty collision-involved drivers who travelled at an unsafe speed were three times as

likely to run off the road as drivers who were not speeding.

• More than half of fatal collisions (56.7%) involving a driver travelling at an unsafe speed

occurred in a rural area.

• Collisions involving 1,194 drivers travelling at an unsafe speed resulted in 72 fatalities and

1,699 injuries (2016).

• Over the five year period, 444 people were killed and 10,574 were injured in collisions

involving unsafe speed (2012-2016)

• According to the 2017 Driver Attitude Survey, most Alberta drivers drive 5-10 km over the

speed limit at least sometimes.

-With files from Alberta RCMP