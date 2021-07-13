Seven people, including four children, died in a house fire in Chestermere, Alta., just east of Calgary, Friday, July 2, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Seven people, including four children, died in a house fire in Chestermere, Alta., just east of Calgary, Friday, July 2, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Tragic fire that killed 7 in Chestermere deemed not suspicious: Alberta RCM

The people killed in the fire include four children, one as young as 4

Alberta RCMP say a fire that killed seven members of the same family earlier this month is not suspicious.

Investigators in Chestermere say it’s likely there will be no other updates on the tragic residential fire that happened on July 2.

A local imam has said a man, his wife and children from Ontario were staying with his brother and his brother’s wife and children at the house when the fire erupted in the early hours of the morning.

Imam Syed Soharwardy, with the Islamic Supreme Council of Canada, says a funeral held last week for the three adults and four children was attended by about 1,000 people.

He says it was tragic and sad to see the line of coffins being carried into a local mosque.

Police have listed the seven dead as: a man and a woman, both 38, a woman about 35-years-old, a boy and a girl aged 12, an eight-year-old girl and a four-year-old boy.

The Canadian Press

