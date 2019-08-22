Trial date set for Sylvan Lake doctor charged with child sex offences

Janke will stand trial next November in Edmonton

A trial date has been set for the family doctor from Sylvan Lake who has been charged with attempting to arrange sex for a young girl.

Fred Janke will stand trial in Edmonton Nov. 16-20, 2020.

The family physician, 62, has been charged with making arrangements to commit sexual offences against a child, making child pornography and the distribution of child pornography.

The charges come from discussions between Janke and a person he was communicating with online, who was an undercover officer with a Victoria Police Department.

According to Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT), Janke allegedly tried to arrange to have sex with the person’s five-year-old daughter.

These conversations reportedly date back to October, 2017.

According to a representative of ALERT, the Victoria Police Department’s ICE unit was conducting a “proactive, online investigation” involving a website known to host online chat rooms geared towards child sex.

He was arrested last June in Edmonton, through a joint effort between the Edmonton Police Service, Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team’s Internet Child Exploitation (ALERT) Unit and the Victoria Police Department.

Janke was asked to withdraw from practicing medicine by the College of Physicians and Surgeons, who threatened to suspend his license if he refused.

“Although the allegations have not yet been proven, it would be unacceptable for him to practice

medicine while this matter is pending,” a press release from the College of Physicians and Surgeons states.