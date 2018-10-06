Members of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit dealt with a truck and trailer that became stuck on a guardrail at the Secondary Highway 611 exit at Highway 2. The driver attempted to become unstuck and in the attempt ripped the driveline off the truck. Photo courtesy of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit

Trailer hauling heavy equipment hits exit guardrail north of Ponoka

An attempt to get unstuck ripped drive line off the truck

Eastbound traffic on Secondary Highway 611 at the Highway 2 exit was closed while a truck and trailer was cleared from being stuck.

The Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit attended the scene Saturday afternoon at about 3:30 p.m. when a truck, hauling a Komatsu loader hit the exit guardrail.

Officers on the scene stated the truck was exiting Highway 2 and intended to turn westbound on Hwy. 611 when it hit the guard rail and become stuck. The driver attempted to become unstuck but in the effort, ripped the drive line of the truck.

There were no injuries in the incident but the eastbound lane was closed for some time while the Komatsu had to be driven off the trailer and then both hauled away.

The driver was given a ticket for failing to ascertain sufficient space for movement.


