Clean up is underway shortly after 5 p.m. Aug. 21 at a railway crossing east of Stettler near the transfer site after a train and truck collided. According to RCMP at the scene, there were no injuries. (Lisa Joy/Black Press)

Train and truck collide east of Stettler, no injuries

Clean up underway

Updated Aug 22 3:10 p.m.

On August 21st at approximately 3:45pm, Stettler RCMP received a report of a collision between a dump truck and a train on the edge of the Stettler townsite near Hwy 56.

According to Sgt. Phil Penny of the Stettler RCMP the initial investigation of the incident suggests the truck collided with the train as the train was proceeding through the intersection.

Besides property damage to both the train and dump truck, the driver of the dump truck sustained some minor injuries.

Stettler RCMP would like to remind motorists to exercise caution when driving near/over train tracks.

The following is a link to Alberta’s Rail Safety Website for further information: https://www.transportation.alberta.ca/521.htm

 

Clean up is underway at a railway crossing east of Stettler near the transfer site after a train and truck collided. According to RCMP at the scene, there were no injuries. No more details are available. (Lisa Joy/Black Press)

