Train carrying ‘tar oil’ derails between Blackfalds and Lacombe

Details on exactly how much material spilled Friday night south of Lacombe not known

Mounties in Blackfalds say the crews are actively working to contain and manage a spill after train derailment July 2, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Emergency crews are responding to the derailment of a 22-car train carrying “tar oil” between Blackfalds and Lacombe along HWY 2A.

Mounties in Blackfalds say the crews are actively working to contain and manage a spill.

Three homes were evacuated temporarily, but those residents have since been allowed to return.

Lacombe Mayor Grant Creasey says on Facebook that rail cars mainly carrying asphalt oil, which he says is a reasonably safe substance.

The city of Lacombe said in a statement that of those cars, one rail car released 32,000 litres of Tar Oil.

There were no reports of injuries or fire.

RCMP say the Lacombe Police Service, EMS, Lacombe Fire, CP Rail and CN Rail are on the scene at Highway 2A and Range Road 270A.

Due to the clean-up, Highway 2A is anticipated to be shut down for much of Saturday, and the rail line closed into the morning.

