Train derailment near Springbrook shuts down Hwy. 2A

Highway 2A was closed in both directions in the late afternoon of June 8th due to a train derailment near Springbrook.
More to come.
More to come
Highway 2A was closed in both directions in the late afternoon of June 8th due to a train derailment near Springbrook.
More to come.
Aaron Krogram is back in the role of Jesus for this year’s epic production
2019 Winter Games Society marked a another milestone with renaming of downtown plaza
Learn to recognize and protect yourself and others from scams
The summer reading program encourages Sylvan Lake youth to keep on on their lieracy on vacation
Tim Horton’s held Camp Day at stores nationwide on June 6
Washington wins 4-3 to earn first-ever NHL crown
Central Alberta east of Edmonton may see tornado action along with thunderstorm activity
Prime minister reponds to allegations from a Creston Valley Advance editorial printed 18 years ago
Company says it will eliminate all plastic straws from all restaurants by the end of 2018
WATCH: Stettler’s 10th Annual Steel Wheel Stampede kicks off
Legalization bill passes by a vote of 56-30 with one abstention
U.S. president also ramps up Twitter criticism of Canada as he arrives for leaders’ summit
Legalization bill passes by a vote of 56-30 with one abstention
Leduc RCMP issue warning about country-wide Canada Revenue scam
CNN calls death a suicide after Boudain discovered in hotel room in France
U.S. president also ramps up Twitter criticism of Canada as he arrives for leaders’ summit
Company says it will eliminate all plastic straws from all restaurants by the end of 2018
Prime minister reponds to allegations from a Creston Valley Advance editorial printed 18 years ago
More to come