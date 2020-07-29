Train derails on Arizona bridge that collapses, catches fire

Train derails on Arizona bridge that collapses, catches fire

PHOENIX — A freight train travelling on a bridge that spans a lake in a Phoenix suburb derailed Wednesday, setting the bridge ablaze and partially collapsing the structure, officials said.

Video images showed huge flames and thick black smoke rising into the air and three train cars in a park next to Tempe Town Lake.

None of the train’s crew members were hurt but there was a report of someone suffering from smoke inhalation, said Tim McMahan, a spokesman for Union Pacific Railroad. He said he did not know how many crew members were aboard when the train derailed.

Fire officials in the suburb of Tempe said the derailment happened at about 6 a.m. and that about 90 firefighters were at the scene.

Between eight and 10 of the train’s cars caught fire, McMahan said. Several carried lumber and the three that fell to the ground beneath the bridge were tank cars.

Two were carrying cyclohexanone, a pale and oily liquid that is toxic and flammable. McMahan said a third tank car was carrying a “rubber material” but did not provide further details.

McMahan said the tank cars were not involved in the ensuing blaze and it appeared none of them had any leaks.

Investigators with the Federal Railroad Administration were dispatched to start a preliminary investigation, the agency said in a statement.

The bridge had its annual inspection earlier this month, McMahan said.

Fire witness Camille Kimball told AZFamily.com she was riding her bike in the park below the bridge minutes before the derailment.

“I turned around to look and got the fright of my life,” Kimball said. “Now there’s fire pouring into the lake from the middle of the bridge. … It looks like a scene from hell, truly.”

The 2.5-mile (4-kilometre) Tempe Town Lake is is a popular recreation spot for jogging, cycling and boating and close to Arizona State University.

Terry Tang, The Associated Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
St. John’s Roman Catholic corporation liable for abuses at orphanage: appeals court
Next story
Japan court recognizes atomic bomb ‘black rain’ victims

Just Posted

133 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

Central zone sees 19 new cases in past 24 hours

Sylvan Lake’s Wood Shed hits the mark with Canada’s first projected targets

The Wood Shed unveiled their new projected targets, the first to be used in Canada, late last week

COVID-19: Alberta confirms 80 cases Tuesday

Cases in some central Alberta communities up

Sylvan Lake Gulls announce head coach for inaugural season

Jason Chatwood will lead the Gulls through their first WCBL season in 2021

Sylvan Lake’s utility billing deferral program coming to an end in August

On Aug. 31, the deferral program will end for Town-based utility bills

NHL’s top teams face dilemma on what round-robin play means

NHL’s top teams face dilemma on what round-robin play means

ormer NHL coach Mike Babcock joins Vermont as adviser to coaching staff

ormer NHL coach Mike Babcock joins Vermont as adviser to coaching staff

MLB confirms Jays series is on after Phillies players test negative for COVID-19

MLB confirms Jays series is on after Phillies players test negative for COVID-19

Lee Anna Osei honouring brother through Black Canadian Coaches initiative

Lee Anna Osei honouring brother through Black Canadian Coaches initiative

With Marlins battling virus outbreak, will they play again?

With Marlins battling virus outbreak, will they play again?

Koepka says knee is improving, eager to defend WGC title

Koepka says knee is improving, eager to defend WGC title

MLB doubleheaders could get shortened to 7-inning games

MLB doubleheaders could get shortened to 7-inning games

4 arrested under new Hong Kong security law for online posts

4 arrested under new Hong Kong security law for online posts

Most Read