(File photo by Advocate staff)

(File photo by Advocate staff)

Train vs. SUV collision at Erskine on Jan. 18

Occupants reported to be Chris and Kerry Scott

Stettler emergency services responded to a collision between a train and motor vehicle east of Erskine on Jan. 18.

RCMP media relations confirms that a collision between the train and the car took place at 11:05 a.m., and once the report was received RCMP members proceeded to the scene.

On arrival, officers found no injuries amongst the vehicle occupants.

Canadian Pacific Railway Police have taken over the carriage of the investigation.

Early reports are that vehicle occupants were Whistle Stop Cafe owner Chris Scott and another unnamed occupant, though as of press time that has been unconfirmed through official sources.

According to a post on the Whistle Stop Facebook page, the occupants of the vehicle that was hit by train were Chris and Kerry Scott.

The post a couple hours after the incident said “sometimes in life you feel like you’ve been hit by a train.”

In a subsequent comment, The Whistle Stop commented “we literally got hit by a train.”

Local NewsNews

