Pipe being used for the Trans Mountain pipeline. Construction on the pipeline could restart by mid-September, the Crown corporation says. (Trans Mountain Corp.)

Trans Mountain gives contractors 30 days to get workers, supplies ready for pipeline

Crown corporation believes the expansion project could be in service by mid-2022

Construction is slated to begin again on the Trans Mountain pipeline.

In a notice issued Wednesday by Trans Mountain Corp., the Crown corporation said it had given its prime construction contractors 30 days notice to begin “hiring workers, procuring goods and services and developing detailed construction work plans.”

About 4,200 workers are expected to be employed building the pipeline, Trans Mountain Corp. said. The federal government purchased the pipeline expansion back in 2018 for $4.5 billion.

It went through a re-approval process earlier this year and was green lit in June.

VIDEO: Trans Mountain expansion project gets green light, again

Work is scheduled to start up again in communities along the route between Edmonton and the terminals in Burnaby. This will include a right-of-way in Alberta and an “immediate” return to work at the Burnaby and Westridge Marine terminals.

“Clearly this Project has been subjected to numerous delays and setbacks over the past several years. With today’s announcement on the commencement of construction, I firmly believe that we are finally able to start delivering the significant national and regional benefits we have always committed to,” said CEO Ian Anderson.

The Crown corporation said if it gets the permits and approvals it needs on time, the expansion project could be in service by mid-2022.

The federal national resources minister Amarjeet Sohi is expected to provide more details on the project in Alberta Wednesday.

READ MORE: Shovels could be in the ground on Trans Mountain by September, CEO says

READ MORE: Insurance firms urged to stop coverage of Trans Mountain pipeline

READ MORE: Indigenous bidder kicks off ‘listening tour’ along Trans Mountain route

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Red Deer-Lacombe MP Calkins comments on CPC promise to make maternity benefits tax free

Just Posted

Red Deer-Lacombe MP Calkins comments on CPC promise to make maternity benefits tax free

Tax credit would remove federal income tax from EI maternity and EI parental benefits

Sylvan Lake Community Partners helps families prepare for school

The Tools for School is in its second year, and has helped around 50 families

PHOTOS: Jazz at the Lake swings into its 17th year

The annual music festival ran over three days this past weekend

Town of Sylvan Lake looking at lake usage in new survey

The Town is in talks to contract part of the lake, but has to have a plan for water usage first

WATCH: RCMP Musical Ride in Lacombe supports Blackfalds Food Bank, Blackfalds FCSS Winter Coat program

Lacombe Ag grounds recently played host to the ride.

VIDEO: Facebook rolls out tool to block off-Facebook data gathering

CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the “clear history” feature more than a year ago

RCMP originally planned to arrest Meng Wanzhou on plane, defence lawyers say

The allegations have not been proven in court. Meng was arrested Dec. 1 at Vancouver airport at the behest of the U.S.

Ethics commissioner ready to testify on Trudeau, SNC-Lavalin: NDP critic

A new poll suggests the report hasn’t so far hurt the Liberals’ chances of re-election this fall

Inflation hits Bank of Canada 2% target for second straight month

Prices showed strength in other areas, including an 18.9 per cent increase in the cost of fresh vegetables

Alberta oil curtailment rules extended to late 2020 as pipeline delays drag on

At issue is ability to export oil in face of regulatory and legal challenges against pipelines

Nearly 50% of Canadians experience ‘post-vacation blues’: poll

48 per cent of travellers are already stressed about ‘normal life’ while still on their trip

More women may need breast cancer gene test, U.S. guidelines say

Recommendations aimed at women who’ve been treated for BRCA-related cancers and are now cancer-free

Scheer promises EI tax credit for new parents if Conservatives form government

The government currently taxes employment insurance benefits for new parents

UPDATE: Telus to issue bill credits to email service customers affected by outage

Telus.net has been down since Aug. 15

Most Read