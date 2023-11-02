A woman walks towards the entrance of the TransAlta headquarters building in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 29, 2014. Calgary-based power generator TransAlta Utilities Ltd. says it has set a goal to be carbon neutral by 2050. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal

TransAlta buying Heartland in deal worth $658 million including assumed debt

TransAlta Corp. has signed a deal to buy Heartland Generation Ltd. and its power generation business in Alberta and B.C. in a deal valued at $658 million, including assumed debt.

Under the agreement, TransAlta will pay Energy Capital Partners $390 million and assume $268 million in debt.

The company says the deal will add 1,844 megawatts of complementary flexible capacity.

TransAlta adds it expects about $20 million in corporate pre-tax synergies in connection with the deal and says the combination will allow it to further optimize operations.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

TransAlta owns and operates power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia.

Previous story
Wetaskiwin RCMP looking for missing person
Next story
Alberta, Ottawa demand accountability ahead of meeting on Alberta CPP-exit proposal

Just Posted

The Rocky Rebels defeated the Olds Huskies and are now headed to the league finals in Stettler on the weekend. (photo provided by Edward Grzech)
The Rocky Peewee Rebels are headed to the league finals

The Pescada home in Trout Creek was one of many Summerland homes decorated for Halloween on Oct. 31. This display included a haunted house tour and a smoke display. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for thrills and chills for Halloween?

Sylvan Lake Town Office (file photo)
The Town of Sylvan Lake is raising awareness around family violence

The 50 Avenue Redevelopment project is set to continue into mid-November after facing delays due to inclement weather. (photo from the Engage Sylvan Lake website)
Inclement weather creates construction delay in Sylvan Lake