A person walks towards the entrance of the TransAlta headquarters building in Calgary, on Tuesday, April 29, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal

TransAlta reports Q3 profit, raises dividend and financial guidance

TransAlta Corp. increased its dividend as it reported a third-quarter profit compared with a loss a year ago and raised its financial guidance for the year.

The power utility says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 5.5 cents per share, up from five cents per share.

The increased payment to shareholders came as TransAlta says it earned a profit attributable to common shareholders of $61 million or 23 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a loss of $456 million or $1.68 per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $929 million, up from $850 million in the third quarter of 2021.

In its guidance, TransAlta says its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for its full year is now expected to be in a range from $1.38 billion to $1.46 billion compared with its original guidance for between $1.065 billion and $1.185 billion.

The company also says its free cash flow is now expected to be in a range of $725 million to $775 million compared with earlier guidance for between $455 million and $555 million.

