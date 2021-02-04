Travel not advised, 5-10 cm of snow expected for central Alberta

Blackfalds RCMP are advising motorists of poor driving conditions on Hwy. 2 near Blackfalds and Red Deer.

As of 3 p.m. on Feb. 4, Leduc RCMP are responding to several collisions in the area.

They are advising motorists that roads in and around Leduc are icy due to recent snowfall, blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Travel is not recommended due to treacherous road conditions. If you must travel, slow down and drive according to road conditions, says the RCMP.

According to a weather advisory from Mainroad Alberta Contracting on Feb. 4, five to 10 cm of snow is forecasted for central Alberta within the next 72 hours.

Mainroad crews are patrolling the service areas and pre-treating highways with anti-icing chemicals and will continue to do so until the weather event passes, and roadways are clear and back to normal.

511 is reporting motor vehicle collisions west of Edmonton and south of Innisfail.

For more information on road conditions in your area, visit 511.alberta.ca.