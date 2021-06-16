Alberta premier Jason Kenney announced the province's reopening plan late last month and moved into Stage 1 of that plan Tuesday. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)

Travel prizes added to Alberta’s vaccine lottery

More than 40 travel rewards available for those who are fully vaccinated

Albertans who get two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible for a collection of vacation packages.

There will be 40 packages available through WestJet and Air Canada, with the lottery draw scheduled for Aug. 31. To enter, Albertans need to register online and have received a first and second dose of COVID-19 vaccine before registration closes at 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 24.

“Alberta’s government is doing everything it can to encourage Albertans to get vaccinated so we can put this pandemic behind us,” said Alberta premier Jason Kenney in a press release.

“I would like to thank WestJet and Air Canada for providing yet another reason for eligible Albertans to get protected. In turn, we want Albertans to get their vaccines as soon as possible so we can fully open for summer and open for good.”

The packages are in addition to the three draws for $1 million and include week-long stays at all-inclusive luxury resorts and flights across Canada and abroad. The draws are open to all Albertans age 18 and older who register.

“The Open for Summer Lottery is a once-in-a-lifetime response to a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic,” said Tyler Shandro, Minister of Health.

“While protection from COVID-19 is the greatest reward, we have dreamt long enough of getting back to activities we love. This is the perfect opportunity to make some of those travel dreams a reality while encouraging more Albertans to get vaccinated.”

Some of the WestJet prizes include one WestJet Vacation Package for two to Dreams Vista Cancun Golf & Spa Resort, including round-trip economy flights and a seven-night all-inclusive stay; One voucher for two people to fly round trip, business class, anywhere in WestJet’s network; 10 vouchers for two people to fly round trip, economy class, anywhere in Canada; Three giveaways of 1,500 WestJet dollars and five giveaways of WestJet Rewards Gold Status.

As for Air Canada, the prizes they are offering include one Air Canada Vacation Package for two to Planet Hollywood Cancun, including round-trip economy flights and a seven-night all-inclusive stay; One voucher for two people to fly round trip, business class, anywhere in Air Canada’s network; 10 vouchers for two people to fly round trip, economy class, anywhere in Canada; Three giveaways of 100,000 Aeroplan bonus points; Five giveaways of Aeroplan 50K Status.

The province also said that two additional lotteries will come in August and September to encourage Albertans to get fully vaccinated.

Shoreline cleanup finds COVID-related trash increased during height of the pandemic

